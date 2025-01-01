Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise 'still friendly' after reported split

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are reportedly remaining friendly after they split following less than a year of dating.

The Sun reported that the two no longer felt "a spark" and realised they were better off as friends.

Reps for both Cruise and de Armas have not commented on the alleged breakup.

Although they never spoke publicly to confirm their romance, the Top Gun star and the Ballerina actor were first rumoured to be dating in February when they were spotted having dinner together in London.

The two continued to be seen together on multiple romantic outings, such as when they attended an Oasis concert at London's Wembley Stadium and were seen reaching for each other's hands.

While appearing on Good Morning America in May, de Armas gushed over her "fun" relationship with Cruise, sharing that the pair were working together on "a few projects".

Cruise was previously married to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990, Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001 and Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012.

The Cuban actor was previously married to Spanish actor and model Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013.

She dated Ben Affleck from 2019 to 2021 and was linked to Manuel Anido Cuesta, stepson of the Cuban President, in 2024.