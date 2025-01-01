Jeremy Strong's plans for The Social Network sequel

Jeremy Strong says Jesse Eisenberg’s version of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has “nothing to do” with his upcoming role in The Social Network Part II.

Eisenberg was nominated for an Oscar for his role in the first film but Strong – who is taking over as Zuckerberg in the sequel, The Social Reckoning – insisted he does not need to talk to his predecessor about the part.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “No, I think that has nothing to do with what I’m going to do.”

The sequel is set 17 years after the events of The Social Network, with Aaron Sorkin not only writing the script but also replacing David Fincher behind the camera.

Jeremy said: “It’s one of the great scripts I’ve ever read. It speaks to our time, it touches the third rail of everything happening in our world. It’s a great character — fascinating, complex — and I’m approaching it with great care and empathy and objectivity. I’ve made two films with Aaron [with The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Molly’s Game] and third time’s the charm.”

The new movie will focus on Facebook engineer Frances Haugen (Mikey Madison) who teams up with Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White) to bring attention to the social network’s biggest secrets.

The screenplay delves into the story behind the Wall Street Journal's Facebook Files, which were a series of October 2021 articles by Horowitz.

The pieces sought to expose Facebook's inner workings, and the harms caused by them.

The movie will also delve into the impact the site has on teenagers and preteens, as well as violence, and its wider effect on countries around the world.

Back in 2021, Sorkin opened up on his plans for a sequel, insisting "what has been going on with Facebook these last few years is a story very much worth telling”.

He told The Town podcast last year: “Facebook has been, among other things, tuning its algorithm to promote the most divisive material possible.

"Because that is what will increase engagement. That is what will get you to — what they call inside the hallways of Facebook — ‘the infinite scroll’…

"There’s supposed to be a constant tension at Facebook between growth and integrity. There isn’t. It’s just growth.”