Tim Curry recalls 'dreading' working with Tom Cruise: 'I cannot say I felt the appeal'

Tim Curry has recalled "dreading" working with Tom Cruise on the 1985 film Legend.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show actor has revealed that he was not looking forward to starring alongside the action star in Ridley Scott's 1985 fantasy adventure film Legend.

In his recently published memoir, Vagabond, Curry admitted that he was "never blown away" by Cruise's talent.

"Before we met on the set of Legend, I had seen Risky Business, with Tom cast perfectly as the cute, innocent young rebel," he wrote. "And when we finally appeared in a film together, he was very nice and easy to be around - but he's also quite unique, and not a person I fully understood."

The Home Alone 2 actor added, "We never had any issues, but I cannot say I felt the appeal."

Curry went on to admit that he had been "dreading" working with the Top Gun actor, who was a rising star at the time.

"Unlike many others in the eighties, I wasn't desperately star-struck around him; in fact, I was kind of dreading it," the actor penned. "I couldn't really identify why. Maybe he sensed my reticence and was consequently a little awkward."

Curry praised Cruise's dedication to the role, but confessed that he found his acting methods unusual.

"He was very into fully embodying his role, and I believe even requested to sleep on the snow set because he wanted to feel at home there," he recalled.

"In the premise of the film, he loses his power, but he looks great doing it. He has the perks that looks and money bring in Hollywood," Curry continued of his former co-star. "I mean, people all over the world want to f**k him - and I'm sure that wouldn't be the worst feeling. I was just never blown away by his talent."