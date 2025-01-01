Colman Domingo joins Wicked For Good cast

Colman Domingo has joined the cast of Wicked: For Good.

Director Jon M. Chu recently teased there was a secret actor in the forthcoming film to play the Cowardly Lion, and he told fans to wait until the motion picture's premiere later this year to find out who was behind the voice.

However, the movie has spoiled its own surprise by revealing Colman on social media.

A video posted on the Wicked Instagram account showed an actor hiding behind a lion teddy, before Domingo moved the stuffed toy away to reveal himself.

He then said: "See you in Oz."

Domingo's casting reveal comes after Chu admitted there will be a "wild" reaction when fans find out who is voicing the Cowardly Lion character.

During an interview with Deadline, the Crazy Rich Asians director said: "Man, wait until the red carpet when the actor who gave us The Cowardly Lion's voice steps foot on it. It'll be wild."

Chu explained he directly messaged the actor on Instagram, and while the filmmaker insisted the role was only small, the secret star seemed enthusiastic about it.

He said: "I was like, ‘It's not a ton of lines, but maybe you have a little time. I know you're busy. I'll come to you.’

"He was like, 'Why the f*** not, let’s go!’ And then we went ahead and recorded the lines."

The upcoming musical blockbuster picks up after the events of 2024’s Wicked, following Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba and Ariana Grande’s Glinda.

As well as the Cowardly Lion, Wicked: For Good will introduce other Wizard of Oz favourites like The Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Dorothy Gale - though Chu insisted the girl from Kansas would be more of a background character in the film.

Wicked: For Good - which is based on the second half of the Broadway musical - will follow Elphaba and Glinda after they parted ways in the first movie.

Now a fugitive, Elphaba flees to the western skies and forests, while Glinda rises as a public figure manipulated by the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) and Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh).

Wicked: For Good will also star Jonathan Bailey as Prince Fiyero and Ethan Slater as Boq.