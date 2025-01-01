Jennifer Aniston 'nervous' about playing Jennette McCurdy's mother in memoir adaptation

Jennifer Aniston has admitted that she's nervous about playing Jennette McCurdy's mother in the TV adaptation of the former child star's memoir.

The Friends actress is gearing up to play a fictionalised version of Debra McCurdy in the series adaptation of the iCarly star's 2022 memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died.

In the best-selling memoir, the Sam & Cat actress wrote about her experiences as a child actress and her troubled relationship with her controlling mother, who died in 2013. She claimed that Debra forced her into acting and kickstarted her disordered eating issues.

Reflecting on the upcoming project on the Armchair Expert podcast, Aniston told host Dax Shepard that she was nervous - in a good way.

"It's been almost two years now that we've had it and I started prep (at the) end of the summer," she shared. "That's a character that gets me nervous. I love when I get nervous - if a job is making me nervous, it means it's something that I know will challenge me."

The Morning Show star added that she "can't wait" to start playing the role, a process she believes will be cathartic.

"Playing that woman, because Jennette's mum and my mum had some odd parallels, so it will be cathartic in many, many ways," she continued. "We just couldn't believe the amount of stories that we had in common."

Aniston has been open about her tricky relationship with her mother, Nancy Dow, who died in 2016. She previously said she grew up in a household that "felt unsafe", and her model mother was "very critical" of her.

Praising McCurdy and her book, the actress gushed, "Isn't she just so funny and clever and smart? The way she channelled that life into that book with that humour and sort of the wink in the midst of a lot of pain and suffering. She's remarkable."