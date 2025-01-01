Connie Britton engaged to long-term beau David Windsor

Connie Britton is engaged to David Windsor after nearly six years of dating.

According to a report by People, a rep for Britton confirmed to the outlet that she is set to tie the knot with her producer boyfriend.

The outlet also published a photo of the Friday Night Lights alum with a ring on her left ring finger, while she was kissing Windsor at LAX Airport on Friday.

The actor met Windsor at a mutual friend's 50th birthday party in November 2019.

Speaking about the first time she saw him, she told Sirius XM's Radio Andy, "I'm talking to my friend and he looks past me and he sees David across the room and he is like, 'There's someone here you have to meet.'" She shared that she will "never forget" seeing Windsor in that moment.

Windsor sent her a message the following day, and the pair's first public outing was recorded by the Daily Mail, which published photos of the duo leaving a West Hollywood restaurant together in September 2021.

The 9-1-1 alum offered further insight into her affection for Windsor during an interview with Parade in March.

"What I was really looking for was a partnership where there's constant growth, on both sides, and a sort of deepening of each other," she told the outlet.