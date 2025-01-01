Jamie Foxx confronts crowd after glass bottle is thrown at GloRilla - report

Jamie Foxx lost his cool after a glass bottle was thrown at GloRilla during a music festival held at his house.

In a video shared on X, the actor was seen yelling into a microphone while standing onstage at SKVLK Fest, a private Halloween-themed event organised by his 17-year-old daughter Anelise.

According to reports, Foxx called out a guest in the crowd for throwing an object at rapper GloRilla while she was performing a set at his Los Angeles home on Friday.

The 57-year-old star expressed his disappointment following the incident, and was captured on video telling the crowd, "Why would you do something like that? Why would you throw something at the stage, man? This is for free."

Foxx continued, "Y'all don't deserve this s**t. That's f**ked up, bro. I'm so disappointed. I love y'all but hate whoever the f**k that was. That ain't cool, bro. You throw some s**t at my house? That ain't cool."

GloRilla took a brief break from her set before she returned to the stage and continued to perform for the audience, which was restricted to 14 to 22-year-olds.

The incident comes 10 months after Foxx was left needing stitches after a flying glass hit him in the mouth during his birthday dinner.

In the run-up to SKVLK Fest, Foxx had shared a series of Instagram posts and praised daughter Anelise for working so hard as he revealed it had always been her "dream and aspiration" to host a festival.

The event featured a series of stars including GloRilla, Tyga and Leon Thomas.