Reba McEntire breaks down on The Voice she remembers Brandon Blackstock

Reba McEntire broke down in tears on Monday's episode of The Voice as she remembered her late stepson Brandon Blackstock.

The 70-year-old singer found herself overcome with emotion after contestant Aubrey Nicole performed her version of Martina McBride's ballad I'm Gonna Love You Through It. The song tells the story of a woman who is being supported through her breast cancer battle by her partner.

After the performance, The Voice coach took some time to collect herself before she revealed the lyrics had hit her hard as she continues to mourn Brandon, who died earlier this year aged 48.

"I lost my oldest son because he did not win with cancer so that was a real reminder that life goes on," the visibly emotional star explained as she thanked fellow coach Snoop Dogg for handing her a tissue. "We sing songs about it so that we can remember the ones that we love so much and that we lean on at times like this."

Reba was married to Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 1995 and had known his son Brandon since he was a child.

Brandon died on 7 August following a private three-year battle with melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer.

Earlier this month, Reba described Brandon as "precious" and revealed she had "absolutely loved" him.

She added to People, "Brandon is sorely missed, truly missed with his mischievousness and his love of life. He brought joy to everybody that met him, and we'll never forget him."

Brandon had four children - daughter Savannah, 23, and son Seth,18, from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth, and daughter River, 11, and son Remy, nine, with ex-wife Kelly Clarkson.