Lily Allen and David Harbour list NYC townhouse for $8 million

Lily Allen and David Harbour's New York City townhouse has hit the market for $8 million (£6 million).

The sale comes less than a year after the singer and the Stranger Things actor broke up.

The listing of the Brooklyn property comes amid the rumoured infidelity that Allen appears to allude to on her new album, West End Girl, which was released last week.

While they separated in February after four years of marriage, the former couple's New York home, which was featured in a March 2023 issue of Architectural Digest, was not listed for sale until Sunday, according to property records reported by People magazine.

The exes first purchased the property in 2021 for $3.4 million (£2.5 million), and they gave the five-bedroom, four-bathroom pad a full renovation in the years following.

As detailed in her new album - which Allen has said features lyrics that are both "fact and fiction" - the Smile singer calls out a partner for the way they mistreated her in their relationship.

Speaking to British Vogue, Allen revealed her marriage did directly impact the lyrics on West End Girl.

"There are things that are on the record that I experienced within my marriage, but that's not to say that it's all gospel," she said. "It is inspired by what went on in the relationship."

Some of the album imagery for West End Girl appears to have been shot inside the home.