Kim Kardashian shares update after revealing brain aneurysm diagnosis

Kim Kardashian has shared a health update after revealing that she was previously diagnosed with a brain aneurysm.

In a preview for the seventh season of her family's reality series The Kardashians, the TV star disclosed that she had been diagnosed with a "little aneurysm".

The clip showed Kim being wheeled into an MRI scanner.

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, the Skims founder provided an update on her condition.

"You'll see in the next episode, I did go and get a Prenuvo scan," she said. "And I had to end up going and getting tons of other brain scans at Cedars (-Sinai) with all the team."

The 45-year-old then told viewers that they would have to "tune in" to the next episode of the reality show to find out what happened, but added that "everything works out".

Kim went on to emphasise the importance of prioritising health.

"It's just a good measure to go; make sure that you always check everything," she said, adding, "And health is wealth, and you just have to be careful with everything that you do."

In previews for the new season, Kim revealed her diagnosis to her family and explained that doctors had linked the condition to stress.

The trailer also teased the various challenges she faced at around the time of her diagnosis, including the aftermath of her 2022 divorce from Kanye West, her efforts to qualify as a lawyer, and travelling to Paris for the court case following her 2016 armed robbery.

"I'm happy it's over," she said of the divorce in the previews. "My ex will be in my life no matter what. We have four kids together."

Kim and Kanye were married from 2014 until their divorce was finalised in 2022. They have four children, North, 12, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, six.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu and Disney+.