Gary Oldman and Tilda Swinton returning to London stage for first time in over 30 years

Gary Oldman and Tilda Swinton are returning to the London stage for the first time in more than 30 years.

The Slow Horses actor made his stage comeback after 38 years earlier this year with Samuel Beckett's one-act play, Krapp's Last Tape, at the York Theatre Royal, where his career began.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Oldman, who received a knighthood last month, will be bringing the production to London's Royal Court Theatre for a limited four-week run from 8 May 2026.

The British actor received positive reviews for his performance as a man listening to tape recordings of his younger self.

Before his stint in York, Oldman had not performed on stage since appearing in Serious Money at the Royal Court in 1987.

The 67-year-old has close ties to the Royal Court, as it was one of the theatres that helped launch his career, and his one-man play will form part of the theatre's 70th anniversary celebrations.

Swinton is also getting involved with the celebrations by returning to the stage for the first time in more than 35 years.

The Doctor Strange star will reprise her 1988 one-woman performance in Manfred Karge's Man to Man, in which she plays a widow who assumes the identity of her late husband.

Swinton, reuniting with the play's original director Stephen Unwin and designer Bunny Christie, will take to the stage from 5 September 2026.

The production will then transfer to the Berliner Ensemble for a limited run in Germany before heading to an off-Broadway theatre in New York City in Spring 2027.