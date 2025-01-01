Daniel Radcliffe to return to Broadway in Every Brilliant Thing

Daniel Radcliffe is set to return to the Broadway stage in the one-man play Every Brilliant Thing.

The Harry Potter star, who won a Tony Award last year for the musical Merrily We Roll Along, will return to the New York stage next year in the play, which follows a man who creates reasons-to-live lists to cheer up his suicidal mother.

In an interview with The New York Times, the British actor explained why he keeps coming back to Broadway.

"I mean, I love it. I love working in New York. I love working onstage. And I've been insanely lucky to be able to do both - to have a stage career and a film and TV career," Radcliffe said. "And I want to be able to keep finding reasons to come back to Broadway for as long as I am physically capable of doing so."

Radcliffe added that he is "very intrigued by and excited by" the prospect of the audience participating in the show and helping create a new experience every night. However, he assured theatregoers that they won't be required to speak if they don't want to.

Every Brilliant Thing will be directed by Jeremy Herrin and Duncan Macmillan, the team behind the current London production. The Broadway show will begin previews at the Hudson Theatre on 21 February and open on 12 March.

Macmillan, who also co-wrote the play, added in a statement, "When Daniel told us how much he loved the play, I couldn't have been more thrilled. He has the intelligence, quick wit and charm to roll with the spontaneous moments that the show invites - he can be a clown one moment, then grab you by the heartstrings the next. He has huge depth and humanity. I can't wait to get started."

Radcliffe's previous Broadway appearances include Equus, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and The Cripple of Inishmaan, among others.