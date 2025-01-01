NASA reacts to Kim Kardashian's claims that moon landing was staged

NASA officials have hit back at Kim Kardashian after she claimed the 1969 moon landing was fake.

The reality star sparked a fresh debate over the iconic space mission, after she voiced her doubts in a new episode of The Kardashians.

Hours after the show had aired, a National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) official took to social media on Thursday to respond to her sensational allegations.

NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy wrote on X, "Yes, @KimKardashian, we've been to the Moon before... 6 times!"

Duffy continued to praise NASA's ground-breaking space programs as he revealed the US government agency is planning another mission to the moon.

He added, "And even better: @NASAArtemis is going back under the leadership of @POTUS. We won the last space race and we will win this one too."

In a clip from the latest episode of The Kardashians, the reality star was seen trying to convince her All Fair's co-star Sarah Paulson that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 mission was staged.

Kardashian told Paulson, "I'm sending you, so far, a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and... the other one."

Referring to one piece of alleged evidence, the 45-year-old star claimed, "This girl says, 'What was the scariest moment?' And (Aldrin) goes, 'There was no scary moment, cause it didn't happen. It could've been scary, but it wasn't, cause it didn't happen.'"

Kardashian then claimed Aldrin had "gotten old" and that the 95-year-old astronaut was finally telling the truth about the moon landing.

She added, "So I think it didn't happen."