Ariana Grande shares behind-the-scenes snaps to celebrate wrapping Meet the Parents sequel

Ariana Grande has shared behind-the-scenes photos from Focker-in-Law to celebrate wrapping filming.

The Wicked actress and pop star marked the occasion on Instagram by posting a carousel of snaps, including a first look at her character's name, Olivia Jones.

The post also featured a photo of Grande hugging Meet the Parents mainstay Ben Stiller and standing on a box with her co-star Beanie Feldstein.

"These past few months have been so, so unimaginably special," she captioned the post. "I love my Fockers, and i love my Byrnes... so, so very much (heart emoji) i will miss this bunch terribly. see you next november!"

The original Meet the Parents movie, which was released in 2000, followed Stiller's Gaylord 'Greg' Focker, a nurse who suffers a series of unfortunate events while visiting his soon-to-be in-laws, Jack and Dina Byrnes, played by Robert De Niro and Blythe Danner.

The film was followed by 2004's Meet the Fockers and 2010's Little Fockers.

Focker-in-Law, which was directed by the franchise's long-running scribe John Hamburg, will also see the return of De Niro, Danner, Teri Polo as their daughter Pam, Greg's girlfriend-turned-wife, and Owen Wilson as her ex Kevin.

In addition to Grande and Feldstein, Skyler Gisonodo is another newcomer, playing Greg and Pam's son Henry.

Sources previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the story will revolve around Henry getting engaged to a ball-busting woman who seems all wrong for him. Grande will reportedly play the fiancée.

In an interview with E! News in September, Stiller called his co-star "so funny" and "so talented" and added, "What she's doing in this movie is very unique, it's a very unique character, and we're having a great time and just like to work with her."

As well as Focker-in-Law, which will be released in November next year, Grande's upcoming acting projects include a voice role in the animation Oh, the Places You'll Go! and the 13th season of Ryan Murphy's anthology series, American Horror Story.

She will soon be back on screens as Glinda in Wicked: For Good on 21 November.