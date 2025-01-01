Kate Hudson reacts to Oscar buzz for Song Sung Blue

Kate Hudson is being showered with awards buzz following the premiere of her new film, Song Sung Blue.

The film tells the true story of a Neil Diamond tribute band.

"Honestly, it's really just exciting. It's very exciting and that's it," the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star told People magazine.

Hudson continued, "You never know with these things. I've been around now long enough to know just to enjoy that people are really loving the movie. And just, you know, show up to where they tell me to go!"

The role marks a return to the Oscar conversation for Hudson, who first broke out in Cameron Crowe's rock drama Almost Famous 25 years ago.

Hudson stars alongside Hugh Jackman as Lightning & Thunder members Claire and Mike Sardina. The Milwaukee couple formed their cover band in 1989 in tribute to the Sweet Caroline singer.

The movie depicts Lightning & Thunder in their early days, and follows their relationship from professional to romantic.

The award-winning actor has come close to winning an Oscar before. In 2001, Hudson was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Penny Lane in Almost Famous at the 73rd Academy Awards. She won a Golden Globe for her performance the same year.