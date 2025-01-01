Prince Harry apologises for wearing the wrong hat to a baseball game

The Duke of Sussex has apologised to the people of Canada.

He did so after receiving criticism for wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball hat to game three of the 2025 World Series, instead of supporting the local Commonwealth team, the Toronto Blue Jays.

Prince Harry told CTV News, "I would like to apologise to Canada for wearing it."

However, he excused himself by saying that his choice of hat was out of his control, considering he attended the game with his wife, Meghan, who is a Los Angeles native, and the Dodgers' primary owner Mark Walter.

"I was under duress," Harry quipped. "There wasn't much choice. I was invited to the LA Dodgers' box, or dugout, by the owner himself. So, I was doing what I thought was the polite thing to do."

And the Spare author also had a more personal reason to cheer on the US over Canada.

"The other piece to this," he confessed, "was when you're missing a lot of hair on top and you're sitting under floodlights, you'll take any hat that's available."

Still, Harry jokingly promised that the blunder wouldn't happen again.

"I'm going to wear this from now on to make sure I don't make any more of those mistakes," Harry said after putting on a Blue Jays hat during the interview.

"It's going to be hard for me to return back to Los Angeles, but I'm very sorry to the Canadian public and devastated that the Blue Jays lost."

The Blue Jays ultimately lost the World Series during the game, with the Dodgers taking home the victory.