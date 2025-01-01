Arnold Schwarzenegger feels 'excited' by The Running Man

Arnold Schwarzenegger feels "so excited" by the new Running Man movie.

The 78-year-old actor starred in the original Running Man film, which premiered in 1987, and Schwarzenegger "lost his mind" while watching the new movie.

Glen Powell - who leads the new Running Man - told People: "He was so excited, but he told me, he said ... And every single one of my buddies who have starred in action movies told [me] this. They were saying, ‘I don't think you realise going and being out in front of an action movie where’ — again, in this movie, the entire world is hunting this one guy — I would tell them the premise. They're like, ‘Oh, that's gonna be, that's gonna be something. That's gonna be intense.’ And it's true.

"To do it right, to do one of these movies right, and I really am so proud of what we did in this movie ... It's very, it's very physical. It's very emotional, it's all those things."

Glen has enjoyed huge success in recent years, starring in movies such as Anyone but You, Hitman and Twisters. And the actor previously explained how Tom Cruise, his Top Gun: Maverick co-star, has been a "great mentor" for him.

The Hollywood star told Extra: "He's the best kind of friend you could ask for, just a real cheerleader and just a real great mentor and friend, and he loves when other people are winning, especially when he knows what it takes to make that kind of movie.

"He's done it - a lot, and he knows the work ethic and diligence and sacrifice it takes to do it."

Glen also admitted that he's "having a blast" at the moment.

He said: "It's been a surreal year. It’s been a really wild one - 2024 I got to release Anyone but You and Hitman and Twisters, and just had a wild journey with all of them, and now this year, we've got some more really great ones cued up.

"So, I'm having a blast. It's awesome."

What's more, Glen explained how his Running Man movie will differ from the 1987 original.

He shared: "It's based on the Stephen King book, which was like a big road movie, it travelled the world. You know, the entire world's hunting him.

"In Arnold's movie, they sort of stay in the studio and they have sort of hunters that kind of hunt them down there, but ours is sort of more globe-trotting. It's big. It's fun."