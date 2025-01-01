Jennifer Aniston gushes over dating 'normal' boyfriend Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston has made a rare comment about her "very special" boyfriend Jim Curtis.

After being first linked in July, The Morning Show actress and the hypnotist confirmed they were dating by sharing a joint photo on social media earlier this month.

And while Jennifer has kept her new relationship under wraps, in an interview for ELLE magazine's Women in Hollywood issue, she described Jim as "very normal".

"(Jim's) quite extraordinary, and helps many, many people," the 56-year-old praised. "He's very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity. It's a beautiful thing to commit your life to."

Though Jim has captured fan attention due to his work as a hypnotist, Jennifer insisted he is actually a transformational coach.

"Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does," she explained.

Taking to Instagram on 3 November, Jennifer posted a sweet black-and-white photo showing her embracing Jim.

"Happy birthday my love. Cherished," the Friends star declared, adding a heart emoji.

Previously, Jennifer was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 until 2005 and to Justin Theroux from 2015 until 2017.

Meanwhile, Jim shares a teenage son with his ex-wife Rachel Napolitano.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Jennifer insisted she has no regrets over her career path.

"I don't regret," she emphasised, before sharing a quote from her Rumor Has It co-star, Shirley MacLaine. "(Shirley) always said, 'Stand your ground. Don't do anything that makes you uncomfortable - if it speaks to your heart and it speaks to your soul, follow that. If that first instinct you have is anything other than an immediate 'yes,' listen to it.'"