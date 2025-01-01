Amy Schumer clarifies why she deleted all of her pre-weight loss photos

Amy Schumer has clarified her decision to wipe all of her pre-weight loss photos from social media.

On Tuesday, the Trainwreck actress deleted every single image from her Instagram grid and shared a new photo of herself posing in a red minidress on a carpeted staircase.

In the accompanying caption, Amy insisted she decided to clear her account for "no reason".

But after the move hit headlines, the comedy star returned to the platform on Wednesday to clear up the "narrative" that she wanted to conceal old snaps.

"Hey media outlets I didn't delete my old photos because they were pre-me losing weight. That's a narrative you created (sic)," the 44-year-old wrote. "I'm proud of how I've looked always. I have been working to be pain-free and I finally am. My endometriosis is better. My back is healing. I no longer have Cushing's syndrome, so my face went back to normal. I am grateful to be strong and healthy, especially for my son."

In recent months, Amy has regularly offered fans updates on her health journey, having revealed she was diagnosed with Cushing's syndrome in February 2024. The disorder is caused by having too much cortisol in the body.

The Life & Beth actress, who shares a six-year-old son with husband Chris Fischer, has also been open about taking the weight-loss drug Mounjaro.

Accordingly, Amy argued that Instagram isn't her "identity" and her 12 million followers shouldn't read too much into her posts.

"It's a curation of what you want the world to see and I feel great strong and beautiful and it's been fun sharing that. I didn't purposely go on a 'weight loss journey' that's a fine thing to go on. But my focus has been on health. I'm sure my weight will always fluctuate. I'm a perimenopausal woman on hrt meds (sic)," she added, referring to Hormone Replacement Therapy. "Wishing you strength and self-love on whatever path you're on as long as it's kind and respectful to all people. No matter their weight race or religion. peace."