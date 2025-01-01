OJ Simpson estate agrees to pay Goldman family nearly $58 million

The OJ Simpson estate has agreed to pay Ron Goldman's father, Fred, nearly $58 million (£44 million).

The news, which was reported by TMZ, comes almost three decades after Goldman won a wrongful death judgment against Simpson.

Malcolm LaVergne, the executor of Simpson's estate, has now accepted Goldman's creditor claim of $57,997,858.12 (£44,105,335.38). The sum includes 30 years of accumulated interest on the original $33.5 million (£25.5 million) awarded in damages.

Ron Goldman was killed alongside OJ Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, on 12 June 1994.

Simpson was acquitted of the murders but later found liable in civil court. Simpson died in April 2024, leaving most of the money unpaid.

LaVergne told TMZ that the estate plans to pay the agreed sum after auctioning off a collection of Simpson's possessions.

LaVergne also revealed that he has rejected most other creditor claims, accepting only those from Fred Goldman and the Internal Revenue Service.

The news marks an about-turn for LaVergne. After Simpson died, he spoke publicly about not paying the Goldman family.

A day after the former NFL player's death, he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, "I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing."

Earlier this year, he softened his stance.

"In hindsight, I think that was pretty harsh," the lawyer explained in April to NBC News.

"Now that I understand my role as the executor, it's time to tone down the rhetoric and really get down to what my role is as a personal representative."