Johnny Knoxville ties the knot with girlfriend Emily Ting

Johnny Knoxville married his girlfriend Emily Ting in a low-key ceremony over the weekend.

The former Jackass star announced his happy news on Instagram on Sunday by posting pictures of him and Emily standing in front of a floral arch with their dog Bucket and their officiant, filmmaker John Waters.

"It seems I have had a lot of news lately but there is no news bigger than this.....Today Emily and I got married and I'm the luckiest and happiest fella in the universe," he captioned the post. "Bucket is pretty happy to as you can see from the pictures. It was a small ceremony with family, friends, and THE best minister ever. Thank you John Waters we love you so. Ok I'm getting off Instagram now because it's our wedding night (winking face emoji), but I wanted everyone to know. Love to everybody, wahoooo!!!"

For their big day, Knoxville, 54, wore a blue velvet tuxedo and white loafers while his bride wore a cream and baby-blue minidress with a yellow bow.

Ting is a costume designer on worked on Knoxville's 2022 movie Jackass Forever. It is unclear when they began dating, however, they made their first public appearance together later that year.

Ting is the stuntman's third wife. He was previously married to Melanie Cates, the mother of his eldest child, between 1995 and 2008, and Naomi Nelson, with whom he shares two kids, from 2010 until he filed for divorce in June 2022. Their divorce was finalised in August last year.