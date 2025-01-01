Chadwick Boseman honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Chadwick Boseman has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The late actor's widow, Simone Ledward-Boseman, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, and his Ma Rainey's Black Bottom costar Viola Davis paid tribute during an emotional ceremony.

Ledward-Boseman, who was in a relationship with Boseman from 2015 and married him before his death, accepted the honour on his behalf on Thursday.

"In life, Chad was more than an actor, or even an artist," she said during her speech.

"He was a spiritual teacher, fortified by a family and close friends that kept him grounded in faith; a team that believed in him, protected him and fought for him.

"You lived with honour, and you walked with truth. You were as brilliant as you were beautiful, as you were kind. We love you, we miss you, we thank you."

In Coogler's emotional speech, he remembered the Black Panther star as "an incredibly humble teacher" and spoke about the actor's generosity throughout his career.

He noted that Boseman attended "every single audition and every single callback" throughout the Black Panther casting process and that the actor "was incredibly generous with his time on set" even while undergoing cancer treatment.

Boseman died in 2020 at age 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.