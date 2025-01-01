Kate Beckinsale praises daughter Lily Sheen's boyfriend for being 'the only bright spot' during difficult time

Kate Beckinsale has praised her daughter Lily Sheen's boyfriend for being "the only bright spot" in their lives during a difficult few years for the family.

The Serendipity actress lost her mother, Judy Loe, after a battle with cancer in July, almost 18 months after the death of her stepfather, Roy Battersby.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, Beckinsale acknowledged her grief, saying, "We've had a tough couple of years. Both my parents passed away within the last few years... Literally the only bright spot in the whole time came from (the boyfriend) so I really owe him."

Beckinsale then launched into a bizarre story about how her 26-year-old daughter's partner "laid two eggs in a week".

"He said, 'I've laid an egg,' and of course, I was like, 'OK, trying to pull focus from the cancer operation,' but it had a shell and a yolk," she told a confused Kimmel. "He went to the bathroom and then was very surprised to find that he had laid an egg... I got very involved in this because I really did need a distraction, because everything was so horrible."

The Underworld star added that the man was "genuinely scared" when the hard-boiled egg "came out the route that it would come out of a hen". Lily texted her a week later to say that he had "done it again".

The family tried to come up with explanations for the eggs, with Beckinsale reaching out to her doctor acquaintances for advice. The theories ranged from him eating the egg whole, consuming a lychee or "putting eggs up (his) bottom".

The 52-year-old then privately showed Kimmel photo evidence, and the stunned host exclaimed, "Your daughter's boyfriend is the Easter Bunny - there's no other way to explain this!"

"It's my favourite thing he's ever done. I really like him," Beckinsale added.

Kimmel concluded the interview by wondering if he's ever "had a stranger story" in the show's 22-year history.

Commenters on YouTube remarked upon the chat, speculating that it was an elaborate prank. Another described it as "the strangest, yet funny, interview I've ever seen".