Robert Irwin reveals Dancing with the Stars win means 'everything to him'

Robert Irwin has revealed that winning Dancing with the Stars 10 years after his sister Bindi Irwin "meant everything to him".

The 21-year-old Australian star - the son of late conservationist Steve Irwin - lifted the Mirrorball trophy with his dancing partner Witney Carson during the live final on Tuesday night.

During the celebrations in the studio, Robert hugged his older sister Bindi, 27, and they posed for photos with their respective trophies.

In an interview with People backstage, he shared that winning the accolade 10 years after his sibling meant "everything".

"To follow in those footsteps and to do the same has meant everything to me," he gushed. "This has absolutely changed my life."

Robert then praised his sister for raising awareness about the Irwin family's conservation work when she competed on the show with Derek Hough in 2015.

"It's about making the world a better place. And when I watched her lift that Mirrorball, I saw her lifting that message," he added.

The wildlife expert then expressed his gratitude to his partner Witney, saying, "I'm just so grateful that I was here on this journey with Witney... Witney pours her heart and soul into this, and I'm just so happy that we are here."

On Instagram, Robert also posted footage of their win being announced, followed by clips of them celebrating in the studio. He captioned the post, "Dreams do come true."

Meanwhile, Bindi shared a clip of them hugging on the dancefloor after the show and wrote, "I love you so much, @robertirwinphotography. Words can't describe how proud I am of you. You EARNED this."

Robert pushed through a rib injury to perform quickstep and freestyle routines and take part in the instant dance challenge.

He broke down in tears after his final performance, saying that he wanted to make his late father proud.

"I wish he could see it, I really wish he could be here," he said.

Influencer Alix Earle came in second, followed by Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles in third.