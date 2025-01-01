Jennifer Garner serves food to homeless on Thanksgiving

Jennifer Garner spent her Thanksgiving volunteering with a homeless shelter in Los Angeles.

The 13 Going on 30 actress teamed up with The Midnight Mission to help serve hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to the homeless in the Skid Row area of Los Angeles on Thursday.

Photos from the annual charity drive showed Jennifer working the mashed potato station, dishing up a portion onto everybody's plate.

In a video on The Midnight Mission's Instagram, the 53-year-old shared what she was thankful for on America's annual holiday.

"My name is Jen and today I'm grateful for this beautiful day, for life, for the incredible Los Angeles community who is here taking care of their own, for my family, all the things," she said.

Addressing the shelter's work, she continued, "Wherever you live, there is somebody helping feed people who have food insecurity and people who are unhoused. Find those people and help them. In Los Angeles, Downtown LA, it's Midnight Mission. They do such an incredible job of not only feeding but serving this community with love, with dignity, with respect and with heaps and heaps of mashed potatoes, because that's what I'm in charge of."

Garner volunteered alongside other celebrities, including Dancing with the Stars professional Sasha Farber and musician Tom Morello, who brought along his son Rhoads.

The Elektra actress worked with The Midnight Mission on last year's Thanksgiving too, although she was joined by her family last time.

Garner and her ex-husband Ben Affleck helped feed those less fortunate alongside their children Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13.

The actors, who have worked with the organisation for several years, separated in 2015, but their divorce wasn't finalised until 2018.