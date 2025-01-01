Ariana Grande 'deeply honoured' after second Golden Globe nomination

Ariana Grande has declared that she is "deeply honoured" after receiving her second Golden Globe nomination.

On Monday, the singer and actress received a nomination for Best Supporting Female Actor for her role as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, marking her second consecutive Golden Globe nod for the character.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ariana admitted the recognition came as an unexpected surprise.

"It is definitely just as exciting (as last year's nomination) and kind of blindsiding," she said. "You don't expect something like this, let alone (for it) to happen twice for the same role."

Ariana added, "So I'm just deeply honoured. I'm just really moved by it."

The Boy Is Mine hitmaker shared that she is delighted to be back on the awards circuit for the second year running.

"Something that I was so grateful for last year was that I just felt really present, and I was so excited to meet so many actors that I really respect and whose work that I really love, and have such human conversations and positive experiences (with)," she explained.

Ariana went on to recall meeting Kate Winslet, describing her as her "favourite actress" and calling the encounter "one of the most exciting things in the world".

"She was just so kind and warm and just had the most amazing, encouraging words to share," she continued. "And it's moments like that that I think people don't get to know about or see, really, that are so special, that I'll always cherish and take with me. I hope to see some of the friends that I made."

While she declined to reveal what the Titanic actress told her, she said they had a "really sweet connection", adding that it was "just really wonderful".