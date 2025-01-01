Ariana Grande reveals life advice her grandmother gave her

Ariana Grande has revealed the life advice her grandmother gave her before she died earlier this year.

The Wicked: For Good star, 32, has told how her grandmother, Marjorie, didn't mince her words when it came to counselling her granddaughter.

When asked what Marjorie used to say to her in order to help with her career, Ariana revealed:

"F**k 'em!" she said. "She had the most amazing way of simplifying anything I was ever going through, anything I was ever upset about, anything I was ever nervous about, insecure about, afraid of."

Marjorie was the mother of Ariana's mum, Joan. She described her as having a "badass Brooklyn" sensibility that helped her shut "out all of the noise."

"She would literally just say, 'F**k 'em,'" she told an audience at Chapman University.

"And yeah, it's quite simple. But I hear her saying it now...I feel her in my ear and on my shoulder giving me strength when I feel like I don't have any. She was just the best."

Ariana has spoken before about her special bond with Marjorie, whom she called Nonna.

When Marjorie was 98, she made an appearance on Ariana's song, Ordinary Things, making her the oldest artist to ever appear on the Billboard Hot 100.

Marjorie died in June this year. After her death, Ariana paid tribute by posting a photo on Instagram of Marjorie and her husband Frank, captioning it, "Forever."

Ariana has just been nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for her role as Glinda in Wicked: For Good.

In 2026, she will begin her Eternal Sunshine tour, which will run for 41 shows.

"I do know that I'm very excited to do this small tour, but I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long time," she told Amy Poehler on the Good Hang podcast. "It's going to be beautiful and I'm so grateful that - I think that's why I'm doing it because I'm like, 'One last hurrah.' For now."