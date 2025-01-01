Leonardo DiCaprio will 'never forget' Diane Keaton's 'incredible laugh'

Leonardo DiCaprio will "never forget" his late co-star Diane Keaton's "incredible laugh".

The Hollywood movie star has admitted that he was starstruck and in awe of both Keaton and Meryl Streep on the set of their 1996 drama Marvin's Room.

However, he loved the Annie Hall star in particular because she made him feel like "the funniest person in the world".

"She had the most incredible laugh," he remembered of his late co-star in a cover interview with Time magazine. "It would echo through the entire set, and she made you feel like the funniest person in the world. I mean, burst-out-loud laughing. I'll never forget it. I kind of lived to make her laugh every day on set, because it was so infectious. She was incredible."

Released between DiCaprio's mega hits Romeo + Juliet and Titanic, Marvin's Room follows a fiercely independent woman and her rebellious son after they return home after 17 years and turn the family she left behind upside down. The Wolf of Wall Street star played Hank, Streep's on-screen 17-year-old son, while Keaton portrayed his aunt Bessie.

Hollywood was stunned in October when The First Wives Club star passed away at the age of 79 after a period of declining health, with bacterial pneumonia being listed as her cause of death.

Following the news of her death on 11 October, DiCaprio shared a throwback photo of the pair on his Instagram Stories and paid tribute, writing, "Diane Keaton was one of a kind. Brilliant, funny, and unapologetically herself. A legend, and icon, and a truly kind human being. I had the honor of working with her at 18. She will be deeply missed."

The Oscar-winning actor, 51, was crowned Time magazine's Entertainer of the Year this week.