Hugh Jackman opens up on therapist's romantic advice: 'repair'

Hugh Jackman has opened up to share his therapist's romantic advice: "repair".

The Song Sung Blue star shared the post-divorce relationship suggestions he had taken on board.

Discussing his new movie, about the lives of a couple who perform on stage in a Neil Diamond tribute act, Hugh, 57, told The Australian how much the story had resonated with him.

"You obviously see people falling in love, but a lot of this movie is the ups and downs, the trials, the suffering, the joys, the wins, the losses that come to people and how, through that, they can stay connected," Hugh, who split from Deborra-Lee Furness two years ago after nearly three decades of marriage, told the outlet.

"My therapist often talks about that in small ways and big ways, in every relationship, the love is defined by harmony, disharmony, and repair."

He added he believed the "repair" aspect of the relationship cycle was the most important.

"The love is really in the repair, that is where the real love is built, and I think this movie shows that," Hugh reflected.

The actor, who confirmed he was dating his The Music Man co-star Sutton Foster, 50, in early 2025, explained he would always want the best for his romantic partners.

"I think you want the best for that person, even if it might not be what you want, but you still want the best for them," he said. "And you are supporting them on their journey, even if it is hard."