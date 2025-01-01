Shaquille O'Neal claps back at 'broke' blog

Shaquille O'Neal has clapped back at a "broke" blog after it implied he was making moves on a married woman.

The basketball legend was quick with a comeback for online outlet the4thQuarterTV after it implied he had made a move on a married woman.

Shaquille, 53, had been photographed grinning into the camera as he embraced a woman from behind - a photo which was then posted to the4thQuarterTV's Instagram account.

"Shaq surprised another man's wife with a visit, and her reaction was: My favorite guy is back in town!" the account captioned the picture.

The snapshot had originally been posted by Monique Martin, a married mother of three and the owner of sports memorabilia and management company, Famous Ink.

"My favorite guy is back in town and of course he stopped by to see his favorite people!! Class act always, which is why I love seeing that face pop in!!! #shaqattack #myfavoritehuman," Monique had written to accompany the picture of herself with Shaq.

The former NBA star was quick to issue a rebuttal to the4thQuarterTV.

"Yes my boys wife," Shaquille commented underneath the outlet's post. "I can tell yall site is broke and need money nice try this is the reason yall always gonna b a broke blog. Thanks for making me more money though #dummies".

The online scuffle marked the second time Shaquille launched himself into the comments section in recent times - in October, the sports commentator hit back at TikToker Noah Glenn Carter's suggestion he was dating OnlyFans model Sophie Rain, 21.

"I don't (date) that young but I will date your mom and give u a brother," Shaq wrote in the comments, under a video by Noah suggesting the two were an item.