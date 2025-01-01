Dick Van Dyke's Wife Arlene Silver reveals she has a stalker

Dick Van Dyke's wife Arlene Silver has revealed that she is dealing with a stalker, admitting she no longer feels safe leaving her home.

The make-up artist, who has been married to the Mary Poppins actor since 2012, opened up about the ordeal in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, explaining that the situation has begun to affect her daily routine.

Silver told her followers that she was forced to skip a yoga class that morning because of the alleged stalker.

"I don't feel comfortable even going out," she told the camera, adding that the person has been stalking her where she lives in Malibu, Los Angeles, for a "couple of months".

"I go to yoga for my mental health and just to move my body, and there's some guy, just, you know, he's been hanging around all the Dick Van Dyke stuff, and I said something to him yesterday, and hopefully....it's hard to explain," the 54-year-old continued. "I don't wanna give him any attention."

Silver went on to say that if the situation continues, she may have to hire security to accompany her to classes.

"But it sucks because it's the one hour I leave to do something for myself," she said. "So hopefully he'll go away, or else I'm going to have to have a bodyguard escort me to my yoga class."

The make-up artist also revealed that her husband, who recently turned 100, had offered to accompany her, but she was unsure whether that would help.

"People are crazy. Dick was like, 'I'm going to go over there with you.' I go, 'Well, that's probably want he wants, to start with, so I don't think that's going to help,'" she explained.

Silver added that she had recently confronted the man, whom she described as a "creep".

"I said something to him yesterday. He acted like, 'What?' Dude you know what you're doing. Don't mess with me," she stated. "How do you relax when you're in yoga class and you know this guy could just walk into the class?"