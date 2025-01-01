Timothée Chalamet reveals admiration for Susan Boyle

Timothée Chalamet has surprised fans by revealing his admiration for Susan Boyle.

The Call Me by Your Name actor described the former Britain's Got Talent contestant as one of the U.K.'s greats.

During an interview with BBC News, Timothée was asked which British figures would be worthy of the jackets he has been handing out to people he considers true greats, as part of the promotion for his upcoming film Marty Supreme.

"Lewis Hamilton, David and Victoria," he began, referring to the British race car driver and David and Victoria Beckham.

The Dune star also gave a nod to Fakemink, the rapper who recently teamed up with EsDeeKid, the anonymous Liverpool-based artist whom fans have speculated may be Timothée in disguise.

After a brief pause, he added, "Susan Boyle."

The 29-year-old actor then went on to explain his admiration for the Scottish singer and her determination to follow her dreams.

"She dreamt bigger than all of us," he stated.

"Who wasn't moved by that?" Timothée added of Susan's 2009 audition. "I remember that like it was yesterday. That was like the advent of YouTube, you know."

During Susan's memorable audition on Britain's Got Talent, she stunned the judges with her rendition of I Dreamed a Dream from Les Misérables. The performance went viral around the world and helped her find international fame. She ultimately finished as the competition's runner-up.

So far, Timothée has presented jackets to former NFL star Tom Brady, singer Frank Ocean and Spanish footballer Lamine Yamal.

Marty Supreme is set to be released in cinemas on 25 and 26 December.