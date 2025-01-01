Elizabeth Banks has never tried anti-wrinkle injections, but is 'talking about it'

Elizabeth Banks has told how she's never tried anti-wrinkle injections.

The 51-year-old actress has admitted she's considering her options.

"I would," she told US Weekly when asked whether she'd have the treatment. "I mean, first of all, I still have not, but I'm talking about it. I'll collect the names of good doctors."

She added that she wants to "age as gracefully as (she) can," because she wants "to present other women with something that feels attainable."

The Hunger Games star told how she didn't want to commit to never having any work done.

"I'm trying not to be judgmental of myself, of anything that I would do at any point from here on out, because I've never been this old before," she said.

Two years ago, she told how she hadn't had any work done on her face "because (her) self-esteem is really high."

She said, "I try and focus on my confidence and less on how I look," she said.

Her comments come after Kate Winslet also revealed how she has never had any work done.

"No one's listening because they've become obsessed with chasing an idea of perfection to get more likes on Instagram," she told The Sunday Times. "It upsets me so much."