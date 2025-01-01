James Cameron slams Amy Poehler's joke about his marriage

James Cameron has slammed Amy Poehler's joke about his marriage.

Amy Poehler made the joke about James' ex-wife Kathryn Bigelow at the 2013 Golden Globes.

"I haven't really been following the controversy over Zero Dark Thirty," she said on stage. "But when it comes to torture, I trust the lady who spent three years married to James Cameron."

Now the Avatar: Fire and Ash director has made a rare comment about how the joke affected him, calling it an "ignorant dig."

"I'm pretty thick-skinned, and happy to be the butt of a good-natured joke, but that went too far," he said in an interview with The New York Times. He added that the awards event "is supposed to be a celebration of cinema and filmmakers, not a roast."

He added that it was the reaction from the audience that hurt the most.

"The fact that people found it funny shows exactly what they think of me, even though they have no idea who I am or how I work," he said.

Cameron has been married five times. The 71-year-old was married to Sharon Williams from 1978 to 1984, then to film producer Gale Anne Hurd, between 1985 and 1989. He met director Kathryn Bigelow and the couple married that same year, before divorcing in 1991. He then married Linda Hamilton, who played the lead role in his movie, The Terminator, in 1997, before they split amidst rumours of an affair between him and Suzy Amis. The couple separated in 1999, and Cameron married Amis in 2000. The couple are still married. They share a son and two daughters.