Kate Winslet told to 'settle for fat girl parts' as a young actress

Kate Winslet has revealed how she was advised to "settle for fat girl parts" as a young actress.

The 50-year-old star recalled a drama teacher pigeon-holing her from a young age.

She told how she wanted to act from a young age, but often played supporting roles.

"And I didn't care about that, I didn't aspire to play leading roles, really ever," she said on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs. "But also because I was a little bit stocky, when I did start taking it much more seriously and got a child agent I really remember vividly a drama teacher...and she said to me, 'Well, darling, you'll have a career if you're ready to settle for the fat girl parts.'"

"Look at me now," she reflected. "It's appalling the things people say to children."

She added that she was teased at school for her size, called "blubber," and locked in the art cupboard.

"I learned to have a pretty thick skin pretty early on," she said, revealing that she developed issues about her body, including dieting between the ages of 15 and 19.

"I was never even fat!"

The 50-year-old, who has just made her directorial debut in Goodbye June, has touched on the subject before. Last year, in an interview with 60 Minutes, she recalled gaining a "quiet determination" from the criticism.

"It made me think, 'I'll just show you - just quietly,'" she explained.

She also revealed she'd confronted some of the people who'd been horrible to her.

"I let them have it," she shared. "I said, 'I hope this haunts you.' It was a great moment. It was a great moment, because it wasn't just for me. It was for all those people who were subjected to that level of harassment. It was horrific. It was really bad."