Amanda Seyfried 'would do anything' for co-star Sydney Sweeney

Amanda Seyfried "would do anything" for her The Housemaid co-star Sydney Sweeney.

The Mean Girls actress, 40, feels "very protective" of her 28-year-old co-star as she navigates intense scrutiny and controversy in the press and on social media.

"I feel very protective of Sydney. I'm at that point in my life where I've just turned 40, which is crazy to me, but also I have the knowledge and the experience of a 40-year-old who has been in this industry for 25 years," she said on the Collider Ladies Night podcast. "I'm very, very confident that, if she were to come to me, that I would have a good answer, and I know that she trusts me. The second I met her, I was like, 'I'll do anything for you.'"

Seyfried explained that she will always be there for her younger co-stars because she doesn't want them to have the same experiences she did as a young actress.

"In the early days, I did clash with some older actresses. A, it was incredibly disappointing and hurtful, and B, it just felt confusing because I'm so young and I'm not a threat so what could it be?" she continued. "Not often, but enough. And I never want to be that for somebody. I think we're better together."

The Jennifer's Body star added that she will happily share advice if her younger co-stars ask for it.

"I'll share anything at any moment. I'm an open f**king book for people if they want to know. I'm the first person to be in someone's corner, especially if they're like, 'What do I do?'" she noted.

Seyfried previously told Who What Wear earlier this month that she feels "somewhat protective" of the Euphoria star because "she's got it so much harder than I ever did" in the age of social media.

"She's got a spotlight on her that I never had, never wanted," she stated. "I stay out of drama. I try to stay out of the fray, but anywhere she goes, she's in the fray, and that's not necessarily up to her."

Seyfried and Sweeney currently star in the psychological thriller The Housemaid, which is now showing in cinemas.