David Beckham sends heartfelt message to Brooklyn Beckham after 2025 recap snub

David Beckham has sent Brooklyn Beckham a sweet message after seemingly excluding him from his 2025 recap post.

Taking to Instagram on New Year's Eve, the retired footballer uploaded a string of snaps from the past 12 months, with highlights including him turning 50 in May and receiving a knighthood from King Charles III at Windsor Castle in November.

While David included several images of his wife Victoria Beckham and their children Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14, in the post, followers noticed that the sportsman didn't include any photos of his eldest son, Brooklyn, with whom he is reportedly estranged.

But several hours after David's post began to circulate online, the Inter Miami football club co-owner returned to Instagram Stories to share five throwback photos of himself and his children.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of himself and a young Brooklyn, David wrote, "I love you all so much."

The 50-year-old also wrote, "I'm so grateful for all my family. I love you all," and "I'm so lucky to have my amazing family," in two further captions.

Reports of tension between Brooklyn, his wife Nicola Peltz, and the Beckhams emerged in mid-2025 after the entrepreneur skipped his father's birthday celebrations.

The rumours have continued to intensify ever since, and they ramped up even further when the 26-year-old's family members were allegedly snubbed from his and Nicola's wedding vow renewal ceremony in August.

And in December, Cruz took to Instagram to refute reports that David and Victoria had unfollowed Brooklyn on the platform.

"My mum and dad would never unfollow their son... Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked... as did I," he declared.

Representatives for all parties have not yet commented on the rumours.

Last week, Brooklyn and Nicola shared several photos of them celebrating Christmas Day with her parents, Nelson and Claudia Peltz, in the U.S.