Timothy Busfield faces new sex abuse claim

Timothy Busfield is facing a new sexual abuse claim one day after his arrest.

According to a pretrial motion obtained by People magazine, The West Wing star has been accused by Colin Swift of abusing his 16-year-old daughter "several years ago".

Swift, a therapist, reportedly told police at the time about the alleged incident that took place at B Street Theatre in Sacramento, California.

The girl claimed Busfield had "kissed her and put his hands down her pants and touched her privates".

Busfield allegedly "begged the family" not to involve the police if he received therapy, according to the outlet. Swift reportedly agreed.

Busfield surrendered to the police in New Mexico on Tuesday after he was accused of inappropriately touching two underage boys while directing the TV show The Cleaning Lady.

"I'm going to confront these lies. They're horrible. They're all lies, and I did not do anything to those little boys," Busfield told TMZ on Tuesday.

"I'm going to fight it. I'm going to fight it with a great team, and I'm going to be exonerated. I know I am because this is all so wrong and all lies."

A warrant was issued for Busfield's arrest in New Mexico. He is currently being held at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Centre.

Busfield submitted to a polygraph test after he was arrested.

"Tim Busfield denies the allegations in the criminal complaint and maintains they are completely false," Busfield's lawyer, Larry Stein, told Us Weekly in a 14 January statement.

"As a voluntary step, he submitted to an independent polygraph examination regarding those allegations and passed."

Busfield's wife, Little House on the Prairie actor Melissa Gilbert, has spoken out in support of her husband following his arrest.