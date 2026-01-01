Kim Kardashian celebrates 'baby girl' Chicago West's eighth birthday

Kim Kardashian has celebrated her "baby girl" Chicago West's birthday with a sweet message.

The reality TV star's youngest daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, turned eight on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Kim posted a slideshow of throwback photos of herself and Chicago.

"Happy birthday to my sweet baby girl Chicago! 8 years old is just so big! Where did the time go?!" she wrote in the caption.

Kim went on to note that Chicago brings "so many laughs and cartwheels" into her world.

"I love you soooo much my special Chi Chi!" the 45-year-old exclaimed.

Among the snaps in the carousel is a selfie of Kim and Chicago snuggling up in bed together and a cute snap of the little girl getting a manicure at a nail salon.

The SKIMS entrepreneur is also mother to daughter North, 12, and sons Saint, 10, and Psalm, six, from her relationship with controversial rapper Kanye.

And in a recent confessional for her TV show, The Kardashians, Kim admitted that her children often "humble" her with their feedback.

"Obviously, everything I do is for my kids, and they always do ground me. Any time I need a reality check - any time I need to be so humbled - I just go home," she smiled. "One kid will be like, 'You're so lame! I can't believe you don't know what this word means.' Or just like, 'Uh, when are you gonna get a facelift like Lovey (Kris Jenner, grandmother)?' My kids will say crazy things, and I'm just like... 'Huh, OK.'"

The All's Fair actress and Kanye were married from 2014 until their divorce was finalised in 2022.