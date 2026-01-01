Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani dies aged 93

Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani has died at the age of 93.

The founder of the iconic Valentino fashion brand passed away on Monday at his home in Rome, Italy, according to a statement released on his official Instagram account.

"Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones," the statement read.

The Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti Foundation confirmed that Valentino will lie in state at Piazza Mignanelli in the Italian capital from 21 to 22 January.

The designer's funeral service is set to take place the following day at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels and Martyr.

No further details were given regarding the cause of death.

Valentino, known simply by his first name, was born in 1932 and co-founded his namesake fashion house in 1960. He went on to become one of the most influential figures in haute couture, alongside the likes of Karl Lagerfeld and Giorgio Armani.

He reached a broader audience through a cameo in the 2006 fashion-focused film The Devil Wears Prada, appearing as a designer greeting magazine editor Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep, backstage at a Paris fashion show.

Over the years, he became a go-to designer for the stars, with clients including Elizabeth Taylor, Julia Roberts, Sharon Stone, Gwyneth Paltrow and former First Ladies Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Nancy Reagan.

He retired from fashion in 2008, when a host of celebrities attended his final runway show.