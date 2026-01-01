Timothy Busfield edited out of upcoming rom-com You Deserve Each Other

Timothy Busfield's role in the upcoming rom-com You Deserve Each Other has been edited out.

The news comes in the wake of sex abuse charges filed against the actor, Deadline reports.

Busfield was charged last week with two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and child abuse stemming from alleged incidents involving two boys on the New Mexico set of The Cleaning Lady during its four-season run from 2022 to 2025.

Busfield is currently being held without bond at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Centre in New Mexico. He has since been dropped by his longtime agency, Innovative Artists.

You Deserve Each Other, based on Sarah Hogle's bestselling 2020 novel, stars Meghann Fahy and Penn Badgley as the perfect engaged couple who are hiding the fact that they are sick of each other and want out of the relationship. The catch: Whoever ends the engagement will have to foot the bill for the wedding.

Busfield was announced with the rest of the supporting cast by Amazon MGM Studios in July 2025.

Filming has completed, Deadline reports, so Busfield's role as Bernie, father to Fahy's Naomi, had already been shot. No release date for the movie has been set.

Busfield has maintained his innocence. A pre-trial detention motion hearing is scheduled for later today.