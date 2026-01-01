Léa Seydoux joins Mikey Madison in The Masque of the Red Death

Léa Seydoux will join Mikey Madison in The Masque of the Red Death.

The pair will co-star in filmmaker Charlie Polinger’s reimagining of the classic Edgar Allan Poe story, which was first published in 1842, for A24.

According to The Hollywood Reporter Madison will play “twin sisters in a story that sees a mad prince take in the noble class to his castle while a plague devastates the peasantry. The story sees a long-lost twin, hidden among the lower class, enter the castle and into a decadent world of orgies, opium, power schemes, revenge and decapitations”.

Seydoux will portray a scheming lady-in-waiting.

Poe’s The Masque of the Red Death follows Prince Prospero as he attempts to avoid a dangerous plague known as the Red Death by hiding in his abbey. He, along with many other wealthy nobles, attend a masquerade ball in the abbey. During the celebrations, a mysterious figure enters the building. When Prospero confronts this stranger, he falls dead.

Julia Hammer and Erik Feig are producing the film for Picturestart with James Presson and Lucy McKendrick.

Production is due to take place in Hungary starting in February.

Charlie told GoldDerby.com: “I'm actually currently in Budapest right now, doing pre-production scouts for it, which is shooting here in February. I don't know if I can say too much about it, but it's with A24 and yes, Mikey Madison is starring in it. It's a very high-energy dark comedy, also about a plague in a way, but it's extremely different. It's set in medieval times and takes place in a castle for the most part. It explores some similar group dynamics. But it's just a very different genre and it's more comedic.”