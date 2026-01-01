Nicola Peltz's former hairstylist labels her a 'bad apple'

Nicola Peltz's ex-hairstylist has weighed in on the Beckham family feud, labelling the actor a "bad apple".

Justin Anderson publicly declared his support for the Beckham family in their ongoing stoush with eldest son Brooklyn in the comments section of a Best of Bravo Instagram post on Monday.

The input comes several years after his and Peltz's work relationship soured.

"Brooklyn's wife was one of the worst 'celebs' I've ever worked with," he wrote, dubbing the Bates Motel actor a "baddddd apple", with a red flag emoji. "It's her 100 per cent. Everyone knows how close the Beckham family really is."

He went on to double down on his statements in his Instagram Stories that evening, posting that he had "perked up when I saw they were getting married. I'm like, 'Oh gosh, this is not going to be good for that family.' Spooky energy.

"I don't even feel bad saying that," he continued. "When someone is not nice, it always comes out. You can't hide that."

Anderson worked with Peltz as her stylist in 2014 on the Transformers: Age of Extinction press tour.

But the working relationship was short-lived, Page Six reports.

"Justin comes back into the picture for his 5 min every time there is any Nicola drama," an unnamed source told the outlet.

Anderson's remarks come shortly after Brooklyn set the internet ablaze with his explosive admission about his family feud on Monday.

The hot sauce entrepreneur launched a scathing attack against his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, with a lengthy Instagram statement accusing them of fabricating "countless lies" about him and his young wife, and trying to "ruin" their relationship.