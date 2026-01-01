Chris Noth reveals why he and Sarah Jessica Parker are no longer friends

Chris Noth has revealed that he and Sarah Jessica Parker are no longer friends because of how she responded to sexual assault allegations levelled against him.

The actor appeared on the Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson podcast, and claimed his former Sex and the City co-star didn't reach out to him to hear his side of the story before sharing a public statement in support of his accusers.

Noth was accused in 2021 of sexual assault by three women. He denies the claims.

In a joint statement at the time, Parker and fellow SATC stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis shared, "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

The Big actor called the statement "disappointing" and said it was "pretty obvious" he was no longer friends with Parker after that.

"The statement that they put out, which was nothing more than brand management, really, I don't know, it was sad, it was disappointing, it was surprising," Noth said in a preview of the podcast episode obtained by People magazine.

"Because you need to call me and hear my side of this. You've known me for many years, and we've worked for many years.

"I just know if it had been on the other hand, I wouldn't have done that," he added. "That was hurtful, and it really affected everything."

Noth has been married to his wife, Tara Wilson, since April 2012, and the couple share two sons together.

"I strayed on my wife, and it's devastating to her and not a very pretty picture," he told USA Today. "What it isn't, is a crime."

Noth has never been criminally charged with any of the alleged offences.