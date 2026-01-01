Travis Scott revealed as cast member of The Odyssey

Rapper Travis Scott has a surprise role in Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey.

Fans of the Sicko Mode rapper were stunned when he appeared in a new TV spot for the movie during the National Football League (NFL)'s AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.

In the teaser, which has been widely shared online, Scott's character stands on top of a long table and bangs his staff to demand the attention of a group of soldiers, including Tom Holland's Telemachus and Jon Bernthal's Menelaus.

In addition to Holland and Bernthal, Scott stars alongside Matt Damon as the heroic king Odysseus, who embarks on a treacherous voyage back home after the Trojan War. The star-studded cast also includes Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Elliot Page, among others.

The 34-year-old previously worked with Nolan when he recorded a track called The Plan for the filmmaker's 2020 sci-fi Tenet.

"His voice became the final piece of a yearlong puzzle," the Oppenheimer director told GQ as part of a 2020 profile of Scott. "His insights into the musical and narrative mechanism (composer) Ludwig Göransson and I were building were immediate, insightful and profound."

The musician previously starred in Harmony Korine's 2023 experimental film Aggro Dr1ft and the 2019 crime drama Gully, and played himself in the TV shows Ballers and The Town. He also directed and starred in the 2023 film Circus Maximus, a visual companion to his album Utopia.

The Odyssey is set to be released in cinemas on 17 July.