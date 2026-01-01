Lamar Odom checks into rehab following DUI arrest - report

Lamar Odom has checked into rehab after his recent DUI arrest.

The basketball star has entered a 30-day treatment programme at the iRely Recovery facility in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

The former Lakers player is looking to kick his reliance on marijuana, and his goal is to be "clean and clear" once again, his manager, Gina Rodriguez, told the outlet.

The move comes after Odom's latest run-in with police, after which he was arrested and booked on three charges: driving under the influence, driving more than 41 miles per hour over the speed limit, and improper lane change.

As TMZ reported at the time, police claimed Odom's car smelled of marijuana when he was pulled over for speeding, and that he later owned up to smoking it earlier in the day.

In his 2019 book, Darkness to Light, Odom recounted his overdose on cocaine, alcohol and cannabis in a Las Vegas brothel in 2015.

"My heart stopped twice," he wrote. "I had 12 seizures and six strokes. My lungs collapsed and my kidneys ruptured. I was on life support. Everyone I'd ever loved was looking at me through bleary eyes."

The NBA alum was famously married to Khloé Kardashian from 2009 to 2016. Kardashian later revealed she had stopped fertility treatment due to the unhealthy state of her marriage.

Odom shares two children with his ex Liza Morales.