Teyana Taylor 'so appreciative' of Vanity Fair cover

Teyana Taylor is grateful for her cover of Vanity Fair because it shows that the magazine's editors "believed in her" months before her award season streak.

The singer/actress is grateful that the magazine's team gave her a spot on their coveted cover months before her successful awards season for her performance in One Battle After Another, signalling that they had faith that she would be a major contender in the race.

"We shot that a minute ago. You know how it is with magazines, you shoot way ahead of time before it even comes out," she told Extra. "But they (knew). That's what I'm saying. I'm so appreciative, you know, because you get to look back and say, 'Wow, they believed in me.' It wasn't like, 'Oh, you have a Golden Globe, can we get a cover?' You know what I'm saying? This cover (has) been shot."

While Taylor did the photoshoot months ago, the cover was released in mid-January, just after she had taken home the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Female Actor in a Motion Picture on 11 January.

The Thousand and One actress shared that she couldn't get over the fact that she was shooting a Vanity Fair cover at the time.

"I'm going to tell you what I was thinking when I was shooting the cover. I just was stopping every few minutes and like, 'I'm really doing a cover of Vanity Fair, I'm really doing a cover of Vanity Fair!'" she confessed.

Taylor praised her "flawless" cover spread, noting that she thinks "every single picture is like chef's kiss".

Since her Golden Globes win, the 35-year-old has been nominated for an Oscar, BAFTA and Actor Award, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Award. Those ceremonies will take place in February and March.