Imogen Poots was 'awestruck' working with Kristen Stewart on directorial debut

Imogen Poots was "the most embarrassing level of awestruck" working with Kristen Stewart on her directorial debut The Chronology of Water.

In the Twilight star's feature directorial debut, the British actress plays Lidia, an Olympic swimming hopeful-turned-writer battling addiction and an abusive past.

During an interview with Vogue, the Hedda star admitted that she was in awe of the longtime actress and first-time feature director.

"I was the most embarrassing level of awestruck at the idea of working together. I just adore her as a person. We have a real, easy, deep and pure friendship at this point, and I love her so much," she gushed. "It's amazing to do something with someone where you're just both really honest, and we're both sort of nerds, and we both care a lot, and we goof around a lot, and that's sort of the perfect person to go and make something with and do something hard with, as well, because the stakes are high."

Poots added that she knew the shoot was going to be difficult, given the harrowing subject matter, and she made a promise to herself to be as "available" and "open as (she) possible can be" for Stewart.

"I kind of made a promise to myself where I was like, Just go for it... I trusted Kristen so much that I just wanted to do that," she shared, confessing that the project affected her "on a cellular level".

The Panic Room star previously gushed about her leading lady Poots, telling The Hollywood Reporter last year that she "gained a sister" over the course of the shoot.

"We'll have it forever. I love her so much, and I've gained a sister in this. She is one of the best actors I've ever been around in my entire f**king life, and I have worked with so many actors," she praised.

The Chronology of Water, based on Lidia Yuknavitch's 2011 memoir of the same name, will be released in U.K. cinemas on 6 February.