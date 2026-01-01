Savannah Guthrie pleads for mother's return: 'We will pay'

Savannah Guthrie has made an emotional plea to her mother Nancy Guthrie's alleged captors.

The news host took to social media again on Saturday to pass on a message.

"We received your message and we understand," the Today anchor said, sitting alongside her brother, Camron, and sister, Annie.

"We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her," she added.

"This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."

The renewed plea comes in the wake of President Donald Trump weighing in on Nancy's mysterious disappearance.

On Friday - marking day six of her disappearance from her Arizona home - Trump told reporters he had received new information on the case through federal law enforcement and the FBI.

"I think we're doing very well in that regard. You're probably surprised to hear that," Trump said. "I think we're doing very well, meaning we have some clues, I think that are very strong, and I think we could have some answers coming up fairly soon."

Nancy was reported missing last weekend. She was last seen at a family dinner on the evening of 31 January.

On Monday, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators believe she was likely taken against her will in a "possible kidnapping or abduction".

Following the news of her mother's disappearance, Savannah has stepped away from her job covering the Winter Olympics.