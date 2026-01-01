Melissa Barrera fulfilling her 'biggest dream' with Broadway debut in Titanique

Melissa Barrera will be fulfilling her "biggest dream" when she makes her Broadway debut in the Titanic parody musical Titanique.

The In the Heights actress will play Rose DeWitt Bukater, the character made famous by Kate Winslet in the 1997 film, in the camp jukebox musical comedy, which reimagines the Oscar-winning film through the eyes of Céline Dion and her hits.

Reflecting on her next gig, the 35-year-old told People, "Being on Broadway has been my biggest dream since I was little. Making my Broadway debut as Rose in Titanique - a show that I love so much, and alongside such an iconic cast - is beyond what I could've imagined."

She continued, "What makes this show so special is how boldly it reimagines a story we all think we know. It's hilarious, unexpected and driven by music that has meant so much to so many of us."

Barrera will join co-creators and book writers Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, who originated the roles of Dion and Jack Dawson when Titanique premiered Off-Broadway in 2022.

In addition, two more original stars are making a comeback for the Broadway run - Frankie Grande is returning as Titanic actor Victor Garber, and John Riddle will reprise his role as Rose's fiancé Cal.

Also, British actor Layton Williams, who played the Iceberg in the London version of the musical, will return as the character on Broadway.

As previously announced, The Big Bang Theory actor Jim Parsons will play Rose's mother, Ruth DeWitt Bukater, a part that has always been portrayed by a man in the musical.

The production, directed by co-creator Tye Blue, will open for previews on 26 March at the St. James Theatre in New York City. Its limited run is scheduled to conclude on 12 July.

"I'm excited to work with Tye, Constantine, Marla and the whole team, and can't wait to start rehearsals," the Scream actress added. "Hope to see everyone at the St. James Theatre!"

Barrera has previously shown off her musical chops on screen in Lin-Manuel Miranda's 2021 film adaptation of In the Heights and 2022's Carmen, and recently played a musical theatre actress in the 2024 horror Your Monster.